Interim ITT President says new university will help diversify Kerry economy

The interim President of IT Tralee says the new Munster Technological University will help to diversify Kerry’s economy so it is not so reliant on tourism.

MTU, which is due to start from January next, will have 23,000 students across six campus facilities in Kerry and Cork, following the merger of IT Tralee and Cork IT.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the over-reliance on tourism in Kerry.

Interim IT Tralee President Brendan O’Donnell says having a university campus is a key economic driver for the south west region.

He says it will help to retain more young people in Kerry, increase international student numbers and attract larger research funding.

Mr O’Donnell says having a pool of talented graduates will help to attract foreign direct investment to the region: