Inter County GAA Have Their Level 5 Exemption Removed

Outgoing G-A-A President John Horan has explained why inter-county hurling and football had their level 5 exemption removed.

He’s told Congress it was because professional sports are able to operate in a bubble environment while Gaelic games can’t.

Horan, who hands over the reins to Larry McCarthy this afternoon, added that the G-A-A’s COVID-19 committee are “quite happy” that games aren’t taking place at the moment.

The Chairman of Kerry GAA, Tim Murphy chatted to John Drummey about this and other pressing matters.