Inter County GAA Have Their Level 5 Exemption Removed

By
radiokerrysport
-

Outgoing G-A-A President John Horan has explained why inter-county hurling and football had their level 5 exemption removed.

He’s told Congress it was because professional sports are able to operate in a bubble environment while Gaelic games can’t.

Horan, who hands over the reins to Larry McCarthy this afternoon, added that the G-A-A’s COVID-19 committee are “quite happy” that games aren’t taking place at the moment.

The Chairman of Kerry GAA, Tim Murphy chatted to John Drummey about this and other pressing matters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR