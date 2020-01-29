There’s been much reaction to a video which showed a man, who claimed he had to use a wheelchair after being involved in an accident, out and about walking. Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform spoke to Jerry.
UHK says it has only three vacant consultant posts
UHK says there are only three vacant consultant posts in the hospital.In recent months, a number of public representatives have voiced concern that University...
KCC hands over lands for playgrounds
Kerry County Council has given two parcels of land in south Kerry for playgrounds.The move was approved by councillors at the monthly meeting of...
Kerry woman claims carers are being neglected by politicians
A Kerry woman claims carers are being neglected by politicians.Sheila Nolan from Knocknagoshel, who is a carer, says politicians are ignoring the plight of...
The Insurance Fraudster Caught Rotten – January 29th, 2020
Politicians are Forgetting Carers – January 29th, 2020
That’s the view of Sheila Nolan from Knocknagoshel who’s a carer for her husband, Timothy. Jerry visited her.
Legal Lowdown – January 28th, 2020
On the last Tuesday of the month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy deals with your questions. This month queries regarding wills predominated.