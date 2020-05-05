Institute of Technology Tralee virtual open days begin today

The Institute of Technology Tralee’s virtual open days are beginning today.

They will run until Friday to coincide with the opening of the CAO Change of Mind facility.

The open days will offer CAO applicants the opportunity to discuss their options with admissions, student support services and academic staff before finalising their CAO choices.

It’ll be hosted on open.ittralee.ie and applicants will be able to log on and ask questions to Institute experts.



The dates and times for the open day sessions are:

Tuesday, May 5th: Student Support Services 11am – 1pm

Tuesday, May 5th: Admissions – 2pm – 4pm

Wednesday, May 6th: School of Business, Computing and Humanities 2pm – 4pm

Thursday, May 7th: School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics 2pm – 4pm

Friday, May 8th: School of Health & Social Sciences 2pm – 4pm

