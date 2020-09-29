Institute of Technology Tralee limits on campus activity

The Institute of Technology Tralee has limited the amount of activity on campus.

It’s after the Ministers for Health and Higher Education directed that third level prioritise what can happen online for at least the next two weeks.

A letter detailing the information was sent to students last evening by President of the Institute of Technology Tralee.

Dr Brendan O Donnell says the measures are for this and next week, and will then be reviewed in light of evolving public health advice.

IT Tralee classes will be delivered remotely with the exception of apprenticeship programmes, practicals, science labs, and a small number of computer science labs.

Students are advised to check timetables daily, with schools and departments due to issue details today.

The Institute’s offices, canteen, library and Kerry Sports Academy all remain open, and societies and sports club activities are limited.

Where possible, students are advised not to be on campus and should minimise social contacts on and off campus.

They’re asked to remain at home, and not travel to accommodation in Tralee unless attending for on-campus teaching.

Where students are already in their accommodation in Tralee, they’re asked to consider remaining there rather than travelling out of the county for the next few weekends.

President of IT Tralee Students’ Union Petrina Comerford says while some students are working from home, others had already moved into accommodation in Tralee and are studying there.

She’s hoping things can operate as normal as possible, and says students are willing to accept these new changes, but for a limited period.