Institute of Technology Tralee honoured for efforts in reducing alcohol harm

The Institute of Technology Tralee has been honoured for its efforts in reducing alcohol harm.

IT Tralee is one of 10 third level institutions rolling out the REACT programme.

The UCC-led programme aims to reduce the adverse consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.

IT Tralee was required to complete eight mandatory actions and select from 18 optional actions to implement their institution-specific action plans, which were rolled out over the past four years.

The inaugural ceremony took place at DCU yesterday and students and staff were recognised for their efforts.