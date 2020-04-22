Inspired Tralee increases online support following donations

A project working with people with intellectual disabilities in Kerry has increased their online support programmes after donations from members of the public.

Inspired Tralee supports nearly 50 adolescents and adults with programmes such as life-long learning, education to employment, community engagement, and school transition programmes.

The organisation has used money raised through GoFundMe to deliver iPads to participants, as well as launching additional classes, and extending their online programme Cocoon & Connect-Ability.

Inspired is working closely with Down Syndrome Kerry and other special needs schools, with a view to providing their programme to students and members during COVID-19.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by accessing the InspireTralee Facebook page or going to their GoFundMe page.