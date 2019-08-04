Inspection undertaken in Kerry community hospital finds centre compliant in most areas

An inspection undertaken in a Kerry community hospital found the centre to be compliant in most areas.

Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne, located on Mail Road, Dingle, was subjected to an inspection from the Health Information and Quality Authority on 29th April this year.

Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne provides 24-hour nursing care to both male and female residents whose dependency range from low to maximum care needs.

At the time of inspection, there were 43 residents in the hospital.

The centre was examined in 25 areas, 22 of which were found compliant or substantially compliant.

The three areas of non-compliance were fire precautions, record keeping and residents’ rights; these related to daily records of a person’s health not always being recorded and a lack of weekly fire safety checks if the person in charge was not on duty.

However, HIQA inspectors noted overall feedback from residents and relatives was positive and there was a relaxed atmosphere

The inspector also praised the staff for their warmth and humour.