Inspection carried out on Tarbert road which councillor fears will collapse

An inspection has been carried out on the road leading to Tarbert ferry, which a local councillor fears will collapse with the weight of trucks.

Cllr Liam Purtill raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, asking when work will be carried out on the underside of the N67 Tarbert to Tarbert Island road, which runs alongside the Shannon Estuary.

Kerry County Council says it’s proposed to undertake the repairs under the Munster Term Maintenance Contract for Bridges, which covers works to bridges under council remit in the region.





They say consultants recently carried out an inspection of the collapsed retaining wall and are preparing a pricing document.