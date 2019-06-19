Inquest into tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe returns verdicts of accidental death

The inquest into the deaths of two tourists who lost their lives in the Gap of Dunloe has returned verdicts of accidental death.

64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona in the US were holidaying in Killarney when they took a pony and trap ride from Lord Brandon’s Cottage on April 9th last year.

The pony and trap left the road and ended up down a ravine, landing on rocks.

The inquest heard the couple died from blunt force trauma with severe traumatic brain injuries.