Inquest hears woman in fatal pony and trap incident in Killarney died due to blunt force trauma

A woman who lost her life in a pony and trap incident in Killarney died due to blunt force trauma.

The inquest into the death of Rosalyn Joy Few from Arizona opened in Killarney Coroner’s Court yesterday.

64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner Normand Larose were holidaying in Kerry when they took a pony and trap ride in the Gap of Dunloe on April 9th last year.





The pony and trap the couple were travelling in left the road and ended up around 17 feet down an embankment.

Ms Joy Few fell from the trap onto rocks.

Yesterday, Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter told her inquest that Ms Joy Few died from blunt force trauma, resulting in a severe brain injury due to falling on rocks.

She adjourned the case until a later date.

The inquest into Mr Larose’s death had previously been opened and adjourned.

Earlier this year, the HSA said it does not intend on bringing charges following the deaths.