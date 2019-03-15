Inquest hears Lisselton man died from stab wounds to the abdomen

An inquest has heard a Lisselton man died from stab wounds to the abdomen.

The inquest into the death of Robert Elston was opened yesterday in Killarney Coroner’s Court, for the purpose of issuing a death certificate.

Mr Elston, who is originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen on 23rd May 2018.





The post mortem by pathologist Hilda Mulligan found that he died from stab wounds to the abdomen.

Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter adjourned the case until after criminal proceedings have finished.