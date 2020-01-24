Inquest into Carrauntoohil death returns verdict of accidental death

An inquest in the death of a man on Carrauntoohil has returned a verdict of accidental death.

Ger Duffy of Sharvokee, Clonlara, County Clare lost his life, when he fell on the mountain in May of last year.

An inquest into his death was held in Killarney Coroner’s Court today.

59-year-old Ger Duffy, an experienced mountaineer, was climbing Ireland’s highest mountain on the morning of May 11th, 2019 with friend and climbing partner Niall Hanley.

Mr Hanley said they were climbing Hag’s Tooth – a path they were familiar with – when the section of rock Mr Duffy was walking on broke away.

He said the father-of-three fell down the mountain until he went out of sight.

Witnesses said the weather was good on the day and the sky was clear.

In a deposition read to the court, Pearse Kelly of Kerry Mountain Rescue said the deceased’s body came to rest in a precarious position, having fallen a considerable distance.

Pathologist Dr Gabor Laskai conducted a post-mortem on Mr Duffy’s body; he said death was due to polytrauma, which was further complicated by blood aspiration.

Coroner for South and East Kerry Aisling Quilter returned a verdict of accidental death.

The deceased’s family thanked Kerry Mountain Rescue for their efforts in retrieving Mr Duffy’s body.