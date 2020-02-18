INMO says recruitment moratorium not helping situation in maternity units

The HSE recruitment moratorium is not helping the situation in maternity units around the country including in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation, which was responding to a report on UHK by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha welcomes that services for women and their babies in UHK has improved following the employment of additional specialist staff including a director of midwifery.

However, she says staffing levels in UHK and in units around the country is not yet at recommended standards.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha says we need to ensure national policy on staffing is followed: