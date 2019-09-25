INMO says there is need for additional stepdown beds in Kerry

The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says there is a requirement for additional step-down beds in Kerry to help ease overcrowding.

Yesterday, 30 patients were on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry awaiting a bed; today that figure has dropped to six.

Nationally, almost 600 people were waiting for a bed in hospitals yesterday.

The overcrowding is being heightened due to the increased presentation of elderly people with influenza type illness.

Industrial Relations Officer for Cork and Kerry with the INMO, Mary Power says additional nurses and beds are needed in UHK along with more step-down beds.

Ms Power says there isn’t the capacity in UHK to meet demand: