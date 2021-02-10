Some INMO members working at University Hospital Kerry not vaccinated as of last week

Some INMO members working at University Hospital Kerry hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine as of last week.

That’s according to the nursing and midwifery union’s assistant director of industrial relations for Kerry and Cork, Mary Power.

She says this is very concerning, adding the vaccination roll-out has been haphazard:

Mary Power of the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says members in UHK are experiencing burnout, with some displaying long COVID symptoms.

She says a clear structure needs to be put in place to help those working within the health system, who are working overtime to deal with the demands.

Mary Power says many nurses and midwives don’t even have childcare available to them, despite them being essential workers: