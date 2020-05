There’s a call for an independent inquiry into the high infection rates of Covid-19 among healthcare workers.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s making the call, ahead of its meeting with Health Minister, Simon Harris on Tuesday.

Data as of midnight on Wednesday, shows healthcare workers make up 7,943 of coronavirus cases, almost one in three of the total.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha is also calling for more detail on the infection rates among nurses.