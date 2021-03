Inland Fisheries Ireland is recruiting seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry.

The roles involve supporting the development and protection of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period.

The positions are available on a six-month basis all around the country, including in Tralee and Kenmare, and training is provided.

The closing date for applications is Monday March 22nd, with a start date of May 31st, and more information is available on fisheriesireland.ie.