Inland Fisheries Ireland closely monitoring site of North Kerry landslide

Inland Fisheries Ireland says it is closely monitoring the site of a significant landslide in North Kerry.

Investigations are underway following the incident in the Mount Eagle area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) says it is aware of the significant landslide that occurred in North Kerry.

IFI Officers were on site yesterday and have noted that as of yet there has been limited impact on the River Clydagh.

However, IFI says there is a potential threat if the peat continues to be mobile.

IFI Officers will closely monitor the site and will work with the relevant local authorities and the National Parks and Wildlife Services to track the potential risks.

Previously, the state forestry agency, Coillte, said it was aware of the landslide on a private forestry plantation adjacent to one of its sites at Mount Eagle; it is currently examining the potential impact on its property.

Kerry County Council said it is not currently aware of any impacts on public property of roadways or water supplies but it continues to monitor the situation and liaise with any relevant authorities as the matter is investigated.