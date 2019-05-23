Injury Concerns For Kerry Hurling Manager

The Kerry hurlers will return to action on Saturday with a tough away trip to Mullingar to play Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kerry have failed to beat Westmeath in their last few encounters and this game comes a fortnight after losing to Antrim in the opening round.

Westmeath enjoyed a big win over a declining Offaly side last weekend.





The Kerry Manager Fintan O’Connor has some injury concerns to contend with before he announces his team on Friday night.

Kerry versus Westmeath is at 3pm on Saturday.