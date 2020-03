Kerry will face a difficult task to get their first points in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League when they welcome Wexford to Tralee on Sunday.

Manager Ian Brick will be without Ann-Marie Leen while Sarah Murphy is a doubt with a thumb injury.

Patrice Diggin, Jackie Horgan, Laura Collins, Jessica Fitzel and Aoife Fitzgerald are all set to line-out for Kerry.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is at 2pm on Sunday.