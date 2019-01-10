Injury Concerns For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Coach

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have a few injury concerns as the build-up to Saturday’s National Cup Semi-final against Pryobel Killester continues.

The sides will meet at the Mardyke at 8pm on Saturday night in the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Cup.

Warriors Coach, Pat Price says the games played over the Christmas season have taken their toll on some of his players.





Radio Kerry will bring you live commentary of Garveys Tralee Warriors versus Pyrobel Killester this Saturday night with thanks to Urgent Cardiac Care at Mater Private Hospital Cork.

