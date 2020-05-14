Injunction sought to close Cahersiveen direct provision centre

An application is to be made to the circuit court seeking an injunction which, if successful, would close a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.

The centre was opened in March to accommodate up to 150 asylum seekers who were moved from four locations in Dublin.



There have been calls to close the centre in Cahersiveen after it emerged that at least 19 residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those calling for the closure also cite the department’s failure to consult with the local community and of not informing them initially of the outbreak.

Remcoll Capital operates the centre at the former Skellig Star hotel in Cahersiveen on behalf of the department.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell is acting on the instructions of Ciaran Quinlan of Renard and will seek an injunction against the operator of the centre in order to close the facility.

The application will be lodged next week.

According to Mr O’Connell, it’s likely that others will join the application.

The application is seeking an injunction to close the centre temporarily pending a full court hearing.



Meanwhile, the Social Democrats co-leader says there are still questions surrounding why the HSE didn’t tell the Department of Justice asylum seekers being moved from Dublin to Caherciveen two months ago had Covid-19.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last night told the Dáil that Government wasn’t aware any had the disease.

Around 100 people were brought to the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, where there was an outbreak of coronavirus.

Deputy Catherine Murphy says there are outstanding questions for the HSE: