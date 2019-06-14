Initiative launched to prevent rural isolation in Kerry

An initiative has been launched in Kerry to prevent rural isolation.

Publicans in Listry, Faha and Causeway have launched ‘Social Spin’ with the support of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

The service is voluntary and free and offers people the means to socialise and stay connected with friends while also returning home safely.

It operates 7 nights a week and 30 drivers will volunteer to operate the service; it is free but donations of up to €5 are being accepted.

A similar LIFT scheme is also operating in Castlemaine.

Sean O’Mahony from the Killarney Country Club in Faha is involved in the project and says it is a wonderful community scheme.

Mr O’Mahony says over a hundred people have already benefitted from the service since it was established.