Further information sought on Tarbert battery storage facility

Kerry County Council planners have sought further information on a proposed battery storage facility in Tarbert.

Glencloosagh Energy Limited has applied for ten-year permission for the grid stabilisation facility.

It includes five battery storage containers, four rotating stabilisers, a control room and two transformers on a 1.4 hectare site in Kilpaddoge.

The developer is proposing to connect the facility to the adjacent Eirgrid substation by underground cable which will run under the permitted and under construction peaking plant.

The original planning application, which was accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement, was received in February of this year and since then there have been several requests for further information.

The latest request from Kerry County Council asks for pre-development archaeological testing to be carried out and a report submitted.

Kerry Fire Service is requesting a hazard analysis and risk assessment for the design, operation and maintenance of the plant to include fire and explosion.

It also wants details on the firefighting water supply, the fire suppression systems and information on how the separation distance between the battery storage units is determined to prevent the spread of fire between them.

The information is to be submitted within six months.