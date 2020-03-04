Information event on apprenticeships in Tralee today

An information evening on apprenticeships is being held in Tralee today.

Kerry College of Further Education and Training is hosting the free event from 4pm to 8pm at their Monavalley Campus in Tralee.

Members of the public will be able to meet a range of apprenticeship employers and talk to the college’s apprenticeship services team.

Companies taking part include Liebherr, TLI Group, and Kerry Motor Works.

For a full schedule of open week events and times, visit: https://kerrycollege.ie/openweek/