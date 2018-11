An information day to promote a scheme that supports communities and local authorities develop local woodland amenities is being held tomorrow in Kerry.

NeighbourWood is run by the Department of Agriculture and provides grant aid towards talking trails, picnic tables, parking, removal of invasive species and the creation of new woodland.

The information day will run from 10 o’clock tomorrow morning until 2pm at Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee and will include a visit to Ballyseedy Wood.