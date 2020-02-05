Industry, education and council working together key to development of Kerry

Industry, education and the local authority working together are key to the development of Kerry.

That’s according to CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy, who was speaking today at the official opening of their new building in Killorglin, which houses the digital innovation centre, the RDI Hub.

Over 125 staff from Fexco’s global R&D, Innovation and IT departments are relocating to this building, the former Liebeg site on the Annadale Road in Killorglin- that manufacturer closed in 2012 with the loss of 30 jobs.

This building is also home to the RDI Hub, a new research, development and innovation centre backed by Fexco, the Institute of Technology Tralee, and Kerry County Council.

It’s the first of its kind in Ireland, and aims to drive design-led innovation, nurture entrepreneurs, and facilitate research, development and training in financial technology and artificial intelligence.

The aim is to create over 305 direct jobs by 2024, supporting the establishment of over 35 high-tech funded start-ups.

The building is dedicated to John McCarthy, the late Stanford University computer scientist who coined the phase artificial intelligence – his father was born in Cromane – three of his children attended today’s opening.

Fexco has invested over €21 million in the project, which was opened today by Minister of State for Transport and Sport, Brendan Griffin, and the CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon.

CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy says their experience shows a lot can be achieved based in a rural town, and he believes this collaboration with Kerry County Council and IT Tralee is very important for Kerry.