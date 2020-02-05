Industry, education and council working together key to development of Kerry

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General Department of Business Enterrprise and Innovation, Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Brid McElligott, President for Research and Development, IT, Tralee, at the official opening of their new innovation in Killorglin, Co Kerry, which will house its own Research Development and Innovation Centre, and  RDI Hub - a world-class centre for digital innovation focused on commercialisation of innovation and research backed by Fexco, IT Tralee and Kerry County Council. Fexco has invested over €21m in the project, which was opened today by Minister of State for Transport and Sport Brendan Griffin, and the CEO of Enterprise Ireland Julie Sinnamon. 125 Fexco staff to be based in centre and RDI Hub to create 305 new jobs by 2024. The building is dedicated to John McCarthy as a tribute to the Stanford University computer scientist. McCarthy was one of the founders of the discipline of artificial intelligence, and his father was born in Cromane, near Killorglin.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/NO REPRO FEE/ FREE PIC****/ISSUED 15/02/2020

Industry, education and the local authority working together are key to the development of Kerry.

That’s according to CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy, who was speaking today at the official opening of their new building in Killorglin, which houses the digital innovation centre, the RDI Hub.

Over 125 staff from Fexco’s global R&D, Innovation and IT departments are relocating to this building, the former Liebeg site on the Annadale Road in Killorglin- that manufacturer closed in 2012 with the loss of 30 jobs.

This building is also home to the RDI Hub, a new research, development and innovation centre backed by Fexco, the Institute of Technology Tralee, and Kerry County Council.

It’s the first of its kind in Ireland, and aims to drive design-led innovation, nurture entrepreneurs, and facilitate research, development and training in financial technology and artificial intelligence.

The aim is to create over 305 direct jobs by 2024, supporting the establishment of over 35 high-tech funded start-ups.

The building is dedicated to John McCarthy, the late Stanford University computer scientist who coined the phase artificial intelligence – his father was born in Cromane – three of his children attended today’s opening.

Fexco has invested over €21 million in the project, which was opened today by Minister of State for Transport and Sport, Brendan Griffin, and the CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon.

CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy says their experience shows a lot can be achieved  based in a rural town, and he believes this collaboration with Kerry County Council and IT Tralee is very important for Kerry.

 

 

