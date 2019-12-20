Industrial unit planning for Killarney appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to grant permission for an industrial unit in Killarney has been appealed.

Last month, John Quill was granted permission, subject to conditions, to demolish the existing boundary wall and extend three units to the boundary with elevational changes and to build one industrial unit at Inch, St Mary’s Road.

The council granted permission given the proximity of the proposed development to the existing Killarney Enterprise Centre and to the town itself.

The decision has been appealed by Pat Culloty who is concerned about the possible impact on his car parts business and the lack of details in the plans.

An Bord Pleanala will decide on the case by April 20th next year.