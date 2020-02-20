Nelius Collins has this preview of the weekends community games action, which focuses on Indoor Soccer.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERJanuary signing Odio Ighalo is on the bench for Manchester United in this evening's Europa League tie away to Bruges.Anthony Martial starts up front...
Preparations Well Underway For 2020 Circuit of Kerry Rally
Plans for the 2020 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry rally are at an advanced stage.The Rally will take place on Sunday, April 5thThere will...
Both Sides Near Full Health For Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
It’s a Kerry Derby in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Final this Saturday.Old rivals Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s Killarney do battle for Munster glory.The...
Why Won’t the Authorities Take Action Against Substandard Housing? – February 20th, 2020
Eamonn Hickson visits Hana who lives in an apartment in the county. She rents her apartment through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS). Hana says...
IT Tralee Shows Solidarity with Chinese Students – February 20th, 2020
Jerry attended an event at the Institute of Technology Tralee where a number of Chinese nursing students and members of the academic staff held...
SouthDoc Workers Deserve Equal Treament – February 20th, 2020
Marie Butler, sectorial organiser, SIPTU speaks to Jerry ahead of a strike tomorrow that will affect SouthDoc services in Kerry and Cork. Some staff...