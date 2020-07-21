Increased monitoring of public car parks at Kerry beaches

There’s to be increased monitoring of car parks at Kerry beaches and other public spaces.

Kerry County Council and An Garda Síochána released a joint statement appealing to everyone visiting attractions and amenities to abide by social distancing requirements to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Communications Officer at Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says they’ll be working with gardaí to monitor car parks at beaches and other public spaces.

They want visitors to enjoy amenities safely, by ensuring public health measures are being adhered to.