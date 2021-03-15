Increased LEADER funding will help stimulate growth in rural parts of Kerry

Increased LEADER funding will help to stimulate growth in rural parts of Kerry.

That’s according to the South Kerry Development Partnership, a member of the Irish Local Development Network, which represents local development companies that deliver the LEADER programme nationally.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of €70 million in funding for LEADER projects across the country over the next two years.

As part of that process, the programme will be allocated a total of €70 million for 2021-2022, adding an extra €50 million to the initial funding of €20 million announced in December 2020.

Minister Foley says the announcement will help support facilities and job creation possibilities across the county.

The South Kerry Development Partnership says the funding announced will ensure that more projects in South Kerry on climate change, digital transformation, remote working and enterprise development can be progressed in rural communities.

Additionally, it helps to secure the programme for the next two years.

It’s expected that specific funding announcements will be made shortly.