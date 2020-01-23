Increased call-outs for the Kerry Fire Service in 2019

The Kerry Fire Service responded to an increased level of call-outs last year, compared to 2018.

Up until mid-December, the Kerry service responded to 1,029 call outs.

That is up from 1,013 call-outs for all of 2018.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kerry Maurice O’Connell says 2019 has been a busy year for the service.

The number of gorse fires increased again, rising from 197 in 2018 to 255 last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also responded to an increased number of Road Traffic Accidents; they were called out to 127 road accidents in 2019, which is up 3 from the previous year.

Instances of chimney fires in Kerry decreased last year.

In 2018, there were 119 call-outs for chimney fires but that has reduced to 78 in 2019.

Maurice O’Connell, senior assistant chief fire officer with the Kerry service, says this highlights that their message to get your chimney cleaned is being listened to.