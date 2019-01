An increase in US and European visitors has masked the fall in UK tourists to Killarney.

That’s according to the outgoing president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul O’Neill.

He says Killarney is in line with the national trend with a drop in British people travelling due to Brexit.





Mr O’Neill says this is a reality they’ll be facing over the coming years, but the edge was taken off it during 2018 with an increase in tourists from America and continental Europe.