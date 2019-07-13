Increase in numbers in Kerry upskilling through Skillnet Ireland

There’s been an increase in the number of people in Kerry upskilling through a Skillnet Ireland Learning Network.

Skillnet is the national agency responsible for promoting and facilitating workforce learning, and is made up of networks of either companies from the same sectors or geographical regions.

Its annual report shows 783 businesses in Kerry availed of upskilling through a Skillnet Ireland Learning Network last year.

Over 2,200 people in Kerry took part in a Skillnet Ireland training programme during 2018; that’s up 10% on 2017.

Executive Director of Skillnet Ireland, Tracey Donnery is encouraging employers and employees interested in upskilling or developing a workforce to contact their relevant Skillnet Network.