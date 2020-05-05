Increase in number of domestic incidents reported to Kerry Gardaí this May Bank Holiday weekend

There was an increase in the number of domestic incidents reported to Gardaí in Kerry this May Bank Holiday weekend, compared to the same period last year.

Superintendent for the Tralee Garda Division Dan Keane says Gardaí responded to 13 domestic incidents over the weekend.

Domestic incidents is the one category that is increasing during the COVID-19 restrictions, according to Superintendent Keane.

Superintendent Dan Keane says high priority is given to all calls relating to domestic incidents.

He says the national trend of these incidents increasing is also reflected in Kerry:

During the May Bank Holiday Weekend, Gardaí in Kerry also responded to 11 drug related incidents, 15 public order and to 17 house parties.

Superintendent Keane says traffic volumes last weekend were down by over 50% compared to a typical Bank Holiday weekend due to restrictions; however, he added that Gardaí did notice a rise in traffic, along with other incidents, when compared to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The Tralee-based Superintendent added that, in general, compliance in Kerry was good during the long weekend.

He is advising people to continue to adhere to the public health restriction which remain in place until May 18th.