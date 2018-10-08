Increase in number of assaults in Kerry

The number of assaults in Kerry has increased compared to the same period last year.

From January to September this year there were 116 instances of assaults causing harm, compared to 96 for the same period in 2017.

Minor assaults also rose from 228 in 2017, to 283 so far this year.





Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee Meeting in Cahersiveen, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said the figures are concerning.

The Chief Superintendent says they are targeting a number of areas including Tralee and Killarney as a result.