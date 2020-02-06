Further increase in listenership to Radio Kerry

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased again according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures.

Radio Kerry now has a market share of 53.2% in Kerry, a 10% increase over the last year.

86,000 people in the county listen to the station on a weekly basis, or 71% of all radio listeners.

Radio Kerry’s market share is higher than that of all other radio stations available in the county combined.

The station also has one of the highest solus listeners figures in the country – listeners who listen to Radio Kerry and no other radio station.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support for the station.