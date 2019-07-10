Increase in gorse fire callouts will negatively impact Kerry Fire Service budget

There’s a warning that a significant increase in gorse fires callouts will hit Kerry Fire Service’s budget for this year.

The service attended almost 190 gorse fires in the first five months of the year.

Burning of land is illegal from March 1st to August 31st.

Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 620 times in the first five months of this year; that is up from 475 in the same period in 2018.

The fire service attended 188 gorse fires, which is a 118% increase on the same five-month period last year.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Vincent Hussey says this will have a negative impact on the fire service operations budget for this year.

The service dealt with 47 chimney fires, down from 69 up to the end of May 2018.

It also attended 52 road traffic collisions, down three on the same period last year.

There were four incidents of malicious false alarm calls and 62 false alarms but with good intent.