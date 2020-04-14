Increase in domestic incidents in Kerry during COVID-19 restrictions

Kerry Gardai say there’s been an increase in domestic incidents during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Gardai say the rise in cases reflects a national trend.

Over the weekend, Gardaí also detected five drink or drug drivers and made eight drug seizures in the county.

Superintendent Dan Keane says members of the force attended 12 domestic violence incidents over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend:

Meanwhile, Gardai say compliance with Government restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak over the Easter weekend in Kerry was high.

However, Gardai did detect incidents of non-essential travel including people travelling from west Limerick and North Kerry to Tralee to do shopping.

Superintendent Dan Keane says Gardaí also had to call to a large number of house parties over the weekend: