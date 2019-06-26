Increase of 57% in number of drug offences reported by Kerry gardaí so far this year

There’s been a 57% increase in the number of drug offences reported by gardaí in Kerry so far this year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the first quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

In Kerry during the first quarter of this year, there were 183 controlled drug offences, representing an increase of 57% on the same period last year.

The majority of these – 153 – related to the possession of drugs for personal use.

There was an increase of five, up to 25, in the number of offences for possession of drugs for sale or supply.