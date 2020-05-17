Incoming Listowel Chairman Shares Thoughts On Racing Resumption

Horse Racing Ireland have published safety protocols ahead of race meetings getting back underway next month.

Trainers, jockeys and racecourse staff will need to complete a health screening survey 24-hours before meetings.

A thermal camera system will be used to check temperatures for all those attending on race days.

Naas racecourse will stage the return of horse racing on June 8th.

Horse Racing Ireland have revealed the fixtures for June after a board meeting was held yesterday.

At the Curragh during the first week of action – the 2000 Guineas go ahead on Friday June 12 and the 1000 Guineas on Saturday June 13.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date on Saturday, June 27, as does the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 18 while National Hunt racing will resume at Limerick on June 22.

All meetings will take place behind closed doors.