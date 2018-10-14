Incidents of crime on the rise in Kerry

Incidents of crime are on the rise in Kerry.

Figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting revealed crime is up for the first nine months of this year, compared to 2017.

Crimes against the person have seen the most significant rise with a 24% increase this year.





Since January, there have been 477 crimes against the person, compared to 386 in the same period in 2017.

Property crime has risen by 8% with 1,005 instances this year compared to 932 last year.

Criminal damage and public order crimes are also up.

They rose by 3% with 1,291 cases to date this year, in comparison to 1,255 in 2017.

Meanwhile, crimes involving drugs and offensive weapons are also on the rise.

There have been 504 cases to date in 2018, a rise of 2% on the same period last year when there were 493 instances.