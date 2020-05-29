Inch Beach car park closed to public this weekend

Inch Beach car park is to close to the public this weekend because of large numbers gathering there today.

Kerry County Council says following a request from An Garda Síochána, Inch Beach car park will be closed for the duration of the weekend due to high volumes of traffic.

The council is reminding people to maintain social distancing guidelines and the 5km travel restriction limit; people living within 5km of Inch Beach can still visit there.

Council staff will be patrolling Kerry beaches and beach car parks over the weekend.