Incentives to move to rural Ireland – March 29th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Tax breaks for working from home are set to be examined under a new plan from the government to incentivise people to move to rural Ireland. The ‘Our Rural Future’ plan also commits to a fund to re-purpose vacant buildings in rural towns to turn them into shared office spaces with access to high-speed broadband. Aidan Murray of the Sneem Digital Hub discusses the plan and the impact it could have for Kerry:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR