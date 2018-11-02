Inaugural Festival of Light taking place in Listowel this weekend

The inaugural Festival of Light is taking place in Listowel this weekend.

The festival begins this evening with the lantern parade in the town park and the festival will run until Sunday.

During the three-day event the town will be transformed into a spectacular lightscape.





Art exhibitions, concerts and workshops will all take place over the coming days.

The highlight will be the Forest of Light an immersive lightscape installation made from sustainable and recycled materials in Listowel Town Park.