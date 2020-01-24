Inaugural Chinese New Year Festival kicks off in Tralee this evening

Tralee’s inaugural Chinese New Year Festival kicks off this evening.

Organised by Tralee Chamber Alliance, it’ll run until February 2nd and aims to integrate the Chinese community and extend the tourist season

The Chinese New Year’s Eve Light Ceremony is happening on the Mall, Tralee up until 6 o’clock this evening, celebrating the start of the Year of the Rat.

New Year’s Day will be celebrated in the Square tomorrow with a Dumplings, Dragons, and Red Envelopes Day.

The festival continues during next week with a school’s programme, and next weekend events will take place across the town.

The programme of events is available here.