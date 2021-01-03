Improvement works on Old Kenmare Road scheduled to start in February

Improvement works on the Old Kenmare Road are scheduled to start in February.

At the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, independent councillor Dan McCarthy sought an update on these works.

He says they will be hugely beneficial to both Kenmare and Killarney.

These works are being funded by an Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant of €200,000.

Cllr Dan McCarthy also raised concerns regarding the lack of parking facilities on the Kenmare side; he says cars parking on the side of the road are preventing tractors and lorries from passing by.