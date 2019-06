Two Kerry mental health facilities have improved their compliance rates, according to a new report.

The Mental Health Commission compiled the report after carring out inspections at Deer Lodge in Killarney and the Sliabh Mis unit in University Hospital Kerry in 2018.

Deer Lodge was found to be ‘Compliant and Over’ after it increased its compliance to 89% in 2018, up from 80% in 2017.

Sliabh Mis increased from 67% in 2017 to 72% in 2018, and is listed as ‘Compliant’ according to the report.