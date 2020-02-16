The Importance Of Match Programmes

Do you remember going to your first football, hurling or rugby match? Did you get a match programme? Can you remember looking into the centre pages to see who was on the team and what numbers the players would be wearing?

Apart from that, there were the other pages with biographies of the players with their professions and hobbies.

There was often a piece about the Referee and perhaps a look back at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Of course, there advertisements throughout to help cover the cost of the print and design.

John Drummey spoke to Gary Spain who has been collecting soccer programmes for over 40 years.